Patriots Once Made DC Cherry Blossoms Unlikely By Cutting Down Trees

In December 1941, American headlines covered mostly stories about World War II. Why did the Americans fight the Japanese? Here is the reason, according to the Encyclopedia. Japan led a surprise attack on the United States Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It happened on December 7, 1941, severely damaging the American fleet. It also prevented short-term serious American interference with Japanese military operations.

For about three days, all the newspaper stories provided damage updates.

But on December 11, papers including Yonkers' The Herald Statesman raised a new issue. Americans at home had taken personal offense by Japan's Pearl Harbor attack. Someone riding along in Washington noticed cut-down Japanese cheery blossom trees.

What happened after the discovery? How did officials save the trees?

To this day, the persons responsible for the tree-cutting remain unknown. But the carving on the stems made the individual intent clear. The move was retaliation for Pearl Harbor. They attacked four trees of the several donated by Japan in 1912. (source)

The news caused a public debate. Americans no longer cared for the beauty of the trees but thought of the country they represented. The Pearl Harbor news was too fresh in their minds. According to the Richmond Afro-American, there was much fuss. "Talk of cutting [all] the trees down and replacing them with an American variety." (source)

By the new year, everyone wanted the trees gone. In 1942, the Tuscaloosa News reported petitions and protests. "Letters are pouring into the National Capital Parks Commission. They demand that the gifts from Nippon be [removed]." (source)

But park officials had a better idea - rename the trees. For a period, no one called them the Japanese cherry trees. The official referral name became "Oriental Cherry Trees"; and the change soothed people. The National Cherry Blossom Festival and the "Japanese" name came back in 1947. (source)

