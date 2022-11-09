Taco Bell Worker TikTok Upsets Customers With Tiny Serving Tutorials

Restaurants have had problems with chicken servings for years. In 2016, food establishments broadened their menus to include unusual chicken cuts. The change served to reduce costs and waste. But in 2022, the primary way to reduce expenses is reduction.

Restaurants are cutting back on servings. When possible, ingredient amounts also get lowered. It leaves customers feeling like they are biting into the air. One commenter expressed their dissatisfaction. "For the amount that I now pay for a chicken quesadilla. We all deserve more chicken."

Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash

The Taco Bell employee spilled the beans on why the chicken quesadilla will taste light. The poster (@desmarie993) amassed 6.9 million views for the video.

How much of each ingredient is in the serving of a quesadilla?

In the clip, Desmarie loads one spoon full of chicken and two measuring cups of cheese. Spread out; this is a small serving. And many responders agreed the serving was meager.

“No wonder why I get bites of absolutely nothing in my quesadilla.”

“The Taco Bell way is to barely put any meat.”

“For the amount that I now pay for a chicken quesadilla, we all deserve (more) chicken. They used to be $2.50 now over $5! Ridiculous.”

Other commenters claimed they served even smaller servings at other locations.

It is not just the chicken quesadilla. The Taco Bell worker films herself making other menu items. The servings of rice, beans, sauces, and cheese are also tiny for other products. Some are even tinier than others with the filling going only into the center and no further. Here is another of her tutorial videos.

The Crunch Wrap also has tiny servings of ingredients.

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. These are the claims of a barista and are not in any way advice. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.