Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)

Employers of indentured laborers used the children to bait animals. They attracted the creatures, so men could capture them for sale. In Florida, the practice mostly involved alligators. But in Louisiana, Alabama, and other states, it primarily included hogs and other wildlife. Events surrounding the past sometimes became stranger. (source)

Photo by Fabrizio Frigeni on Unsplash

Parents soon learned to keep their children close during the passing of these men. But, sometimes, it was unavoidable because parents owed money to their employers. Their handlers would use the children as collateral for the owed sums. Here is one such story. (source)

A young kid named Young Trammell was taken from the Alabama line and transported to Georgia, where he was made to work off a debt, according to a report filed in Montgomery, Alabama. The boy’s father told the reporter that he would not be able to reclaim his son until he paid Benford the money he claimed he owed, as well as the supposed court expenses.

If the parent and child's work effort did not pay off the debt, the kid faced harsher consequences. It was costly to provide shelter and food for the children. As such, some ended up as feedings for livestock like hogs. (source)

