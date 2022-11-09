Most Californians Will Not Get The Full $1,050 Relief Checks

The one-time payment is up to $1,050, but most residents will not get the entire amount. You will only receive a small sum of the stipulated amount.

Many residents still await relief checks from California. The program continues in stages based on payment type and last name. Over 23 million Californians are eligible for the money. (source)

Since October 7, the state has sent out 4.5 million direct deposits and mailed out 905,000 debit cards. Like you, millions await receipt of the money. But many will not get $1,050 for their rebate. (source)

How much will most residents receive?

Quick Reminder: Who is eligible?

California residents should have filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021. They should have also lived in California for at least six months in 2020, and still live there. People claimed as dependents in 2020 will not receive rebates. The California adjusted gross income (AGI) reported on your 2020 tax return determines the payout. (source)

What are the payment amounts?

The state's website says the following households can receive one-time payments of these amounts.(source)

Married/registered domestic partner filing jointly

CA AGI: $150,000 or less - $1,050 with a dependent, $700 without dependent

CA AGI: $150,001 to $250,000 - $750 with a dependent, $500 without dependent

CA AGI: $250,001 to $500,000 - $600 with a dependent, $400 without dependent

Head of household or qualifying widower

CA AGI: $150,000 or less - $700 with a dependent, $350 without dependent

CA AGI: $150,001 to $250,000 - $500 with a dependent, $250 without dependent

CA AGI: $250,001 to $500,000 - $400 with a dependent, $200 without dependent

Single or married/registered domestic partner filing separately

CA AGI: $75,000 or less - $700 with a dependent, $350 without dependent

CA AGI: $75,001 to $125,000 - $500 with a dependent, $250 without dependent

CA AGI: $125,001 to $250,000 - $400 with a dependent, $200 without dependent

