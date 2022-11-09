Programs Give Up To $3,024 To Help You Pay Utility Bills

Storms brought early-season snow to some parts of America. The early mornings and nights are frigid, causing people to turn on their heat utilities. Fuel costs have been high all year.

Many are on the brink of having their lights turned off. Agencies want to remind you that programs are available to help you keep your accounts in the green.

U.S. adults' ability to pay for household utilities fell further after the pandemic. In December 2019, American households owed $8 billion in unpaid utility charges. This year? About 20 million households owe $16 billion to utility providers. Officials fear the number will grow as heating costs rise by 17.2%. An average person spends almost $2,700 yearly on their water, electricity, and natural gas bills. (source)

What programs are available to help you with utility costs?

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP)

The WAP assists people with home improvements. These changes increase energy efficiency and decrease utility costs. On average, retrofitted homes spend $372 less annually on utilities after the process. WAP repairs include weatherstripping, insulation, heating system improvements, lighting upgrades, and refrigerator replacements. (source)

Eligibility varies from state to state. In general, households must meet one of the following requirements: (source)

Income at or below 200 percent of the poverty guidelines

Receiving Supplemental Security Income

Receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

You can apply through your state weatherization administrator to get the aid.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aid

LIHEAP helps families at or near the federal poverty level. This group can receive grants for heating and cooling costs from this initiative. States oversee LIHEAP aid, so eligibility and help vary based on where you live. (source)

Are you eligible? Visit your state's LIHEAP website. You can also call the National Energy Assistance Referral ( NEAR ) project.

State and supplier assistance

States and utility suppliers have funds dedicated to helping residents. Many companies have utility rebate programs. If you know the firm supplying your home, you can visit their website and apply. If the company does not offer this help, visit your state's energy assistance program site. The amount given depends on the funding available and the number of applicants. (source)

