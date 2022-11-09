Nutritional Therapist Claims Tip Stops Early Morning Coffee Jitters

American women love their coffee. 66% of females drink coffee every day. The beverage has pros and cons, like any other drink. But the side effects can outweigh the energetic feeling given by the product if someone makes a mistake. The symptoms are more noticeable in women than in men.

Many women love the energy coffee gives them. Yet they also complain about their bodies feeling off. Some have switched to tea. Living Well's functional nutritional therapist Olivia Hedlund found a solution to the problem. And it still allows you to have your caffeinated beverage.

Oliva's (@liv.ingwell) TikTok video on the subject has over 503,000 views.

Why should women care about what Olivia Hedlund has to say?

Olivia is a subject expert on women's well-being. She specializes in gut health and digestion. According to her official website, a Functional Nutritional Therapist is:

"A Functional Nutritional Therapist uses real food, lifestyle practices, and specific supplementation to help people heal their bodies. This is done through balancing your body's foundations (Nutrition, Digestion, Hydration, Blood Sugar Regulation, and Fatty Acid/Mineral Balance), addressing underlying root causes of your health issues, and improving overall well-being. I specialize in finding bio-individual solutions to your health struggles because everyone's healing journey looks different."

Olivia knows firsthand how food affects everything inside the body.

What warning does the nutritional therapist give to women about early morning coffee?

Olivia says this in the clip.

"If you drink coffee first thing on an empty stomach in the morning, stop what you're doing and listen. You are messing with your hormones."

She explains that coffee is acidic. It is hard on your stomach in the morning especially if you have not eaten. The worst effect is that coffee stresses out the body.

"It literally causes our body to go into a stress response, to shoot out cortisol and to put us in kind of a fight or flight state. That's why a lot of people get jittery, and shaky when they drink coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. But that's also why we get that really good feeling where we feel like we can conquer the world. But it's 'really, really, really hard on your body. I used to drink multiple cups of coffee on an empty stomach, feel like I was on top of the world and then I would have a bunch of hormonal acne and wonder why. It's because your body is stressed out."

Olivia says a small change worked for her. Now, she recommends having something small to eat or 'some water or bone broth' drink beforehand. She says women with hormonal imbalances or gut issues will notice the difference faster.

