Kroger's Significant Achievement Sparks Change

Kroger announced several changes in 2022. This one will be the company's biggest one yet. And it will affect how customers interact with the brand.

Walmart closes more stores. But Kroger plans to open several new locations beginning this year into 2023. This change will give customers more chances to shop for groceries via Kroger in their state. And since people have been loving the convenience of delivery, this change will satisfy this demanded service.

Kroger is now present in 36 states. The achievement occurred after a formal opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility. The building is in Oklahoma City. It is a 50,000-square-foot spoke site at 8801 North I-35 Service Rd. (source)

The Oklahoma City spoke employs about 190 full-time associates. The facility serves as a last-mile, cross-docking location. It extends Kroger's delivery service from the Dallas “hub” CFC to customers 200 miles away. In a statement, Kroger promised to offer residents high-quality goods. (source)

“We are committed to delivering a fresh, convenient customer shopping experience with zero compromise on quality, selection and affordability,” Bill Bennett, vice president and head of e-commerce at Kroger, said in a statement. “From the personalized shopping experience, easy digital coupons, valuable fuel points and fresh, high-quality products, to the refrigerated trucks, trained and uniformed drivers, we look forward to Oklahoma City and San Antonio customers enjoying all the benefits Kroger online shopping has to offer.”

Overall, Kroger has announced 12 Ocado-automated spokes of 40,000 to 80,000 square feet. Besides the Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Birmingham sites, spoke facilities are now operational in Nashville, Tenn., and Maywood, Ill.; Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville, Fla.; Lockbourne, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Louisville, Ky. Another spoke is slated to open in Austin, Texas. (source)

