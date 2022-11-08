Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500

This year was challenging for renters. Many saw their housing costs double and triple. But a city's rental average is on the decline. Some areas have seen decreases between 2% to 13%. Meanwhile, others have tenants seeing increases. The reductions outweigh the hikes. Experts say residents can breathe a little easier.

The drop could come as more relief. This city is one of the most expensive places in America to rent a home. This Illinois city has 3 million residents. And 6 million close by in surrounding suburbs. These reports come from a September 2022 research. "Santa Ana, the median price for a rental unit in The Windy City, is just under $3,000. The suggested annual salary for living in Chicago being $117,000." (source)

Photo by vu anh on Unsplash

The city is Chicago.

The general rent levels fell. But Downtown and North Side apartments remain costly. (source)

High and Low: Current rental prices for a 2-bedroom apartment in the city range from $4,500 in River North to $950 on the Southeast Side.

Middle: Bucktown and Andersonville average $2,822 and $2,450, respectively, for a two-bedroom, according to Redfin figures.

High and Low: Suburban two-bedroom apartments are the priciest in Lansing ($2,094) and cheapest in North Chicago ($668).

North Center had the highest annual rate of change of +101%. About 49% of apartments are $1,001 and $2,100, and 46% cost over $2,101. (source)

The extremes of high and low gave the city an average of $1,366 and $2,341. 1-bedroom apartments, the average rent in Chicago, IL, is $1,897. For a 2-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $2,341. The average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment in Chicago, IL, is $2,125. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. These are the claims of a barista and are not in any way advice. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.