Rising Numbers Of Teens Have Turned Their Backs On Religion

Teens are more likely than their parents to identify as non-religious (63% vs. 72%). Teens are also more likely to say they are religiously unaffiliated (24% vs. 32%). (source)

Another study has a similar result. About 4 in 10 said teens use little to no help from religious teachings to make right and wrong decisions. "Nones" are these adolescents' labels as they have no religious association. These individuals also respond less to some sources of moral advice. (source)

Pew Research noticed a striking difference between parents and their teens. Teens are more reserved about religious talk. And less likely to affiliate themselves with religion in public. The number of teens choosing a secular lifestyle is increasing. (source)

Photo by Coleman Glover on Unsplash

The decline in religion among teens is at shocking percentages. It is around 29% among 8th graders, 25% among high school sophomores, and 27% among high school. Below is more data from a California research group. (source)

"According to Barna.com, Generation Z (people born between 1999 and 2015) are the “first truly ‘post-Christian’ generation.” In fact, the number of teens who associate themselves with atheism is twice as much as the general population." “My religion and faith are important to me, and it saddens me that people are straying away from the church,” said senior Kryztyna Hernandez. “I just wish there was something that I can do about it.”

About 13% of teens identify as atheists. This figure is double the population of adults who consider themselves atheists. What is the cause of this change? Current world affairs. Barna explains the drop in religion among teens. It occurs because of bad things on the rise, for example, poverty. (source)

Another study explains that religious teens maintain their identities. But do not take part in religious activities. (source). “Everything is just a lot more complicated. I’m religious but I don’t go to church. I pray and I am spiritual. But I don't believe in a [higher power] ” said senior Melissa Mancio. (source)

“I have gone through a lot of ups and downs in terms of my faith because of the things that I am going through in my life, and I feel like many other teens, especially now, feel the same way and are going through the same thing,” said Mancio. “That’s probably why religion within teens is not as high as it was before.”

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. It is based on studies by Pew Research.* Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered behavioral, business, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used.