Starbucks Barista Says, 'Many Items Are Not Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Or Vegan'

Cadrene Heslop

Have you seen the Starbucks parodies online? The ones where people claim they run to the bathrooms after having their drinks? A Starbucks barista explained the behavior. She shared a public service announcement about the food served by the brand.

A Starbucks barista broke down the ingredients in well-loved menu items. The video went viral and caused much debate.

The TikTok user is Danielle (@thehighbarista). Her clip currently has over 453,000 views. In the video, Danielle lists off certain items on the Starbucks menu; and describes why they are not vegan. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agFDv_0j3081ny00
Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash

Here is the video.

“One, the Impossible Sandwich is not completely plant-based,” she starts. “Only the patty is.” “Two, there is dairy in the caramel drizzle, so when you get your iced caramel macchiato with almond milk, it still has dairy in it,” she continues. “Three, all of our thick syrups, so like, the white mocha, the dark caramel, those also have dairy in them.”
She also claims she is “pretty sure nothing is gluten-free here when it comes to food, except for maybe the marshmallow dream bar.”

One commenter contradicted Danielle. The responder claimed other gluten-free items are on the menu. “Perfect bars, marshmallow cream bars, bacon egg bites, and the egg white ones are gluten-free! not sure about the kale though,” they said. (source)

Danielle made a follow-up TikTok to address the commenter. In it, she conceded. She said the bacon egg bites are gluten-free. But pointed out there’s still a risk of cross-contamination. She says, “The same tongs used for all the food. So if you don’t like meat, the meat is probably touching your pastry.” (source)

What else does the barista say in the above video?

“Chai has caffeine in it. All of the refreshers are caffeinated, and all the teas except for the passion tea. And most importantly, vanilla sweet cream is made with a ton of heavy cream, a ton of vanilla, and a ton of 2%. Let me know what else you want to know,” she says, adding in the. Post caption, “What else did I miss?”

Commenters added their feedback in support of her list and added other menu items to it. “There is dairy in the cinnamon dolce topping” one responder shared. (source)

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. These are the claims of a barista and are not in any way advice. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.

