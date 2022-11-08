Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source)

Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).

The work was legal. Many states, including Mississippi, did not have labor laws.

There was a time in this country when young children routinely worked legally. As industry grew in the period following the Civil War, children, often as young as 10 years old but sometimes much younger, labored. They worked not only in industrial settings but also in retail stores, on the streets, on farms, and in home-based industries. (source)

Historical documents revealed that American children worked in several sectors. These include mines, glass factories, textiles, agriculture, canneries, and home industries. Many worked as newsboys, messengers, bootblacks, and peddlers. When they grew older, they worked long hours in poor spaces, like mines and factories. Young girls worked in mills changing the bobbins on machines. (source)

Social Welfare shows photos of kids ten and under working in Mississippi and New York. In 1900, committees advocated for the regulation or elimination of such practices. The National Child Labor Committee organized itself in 1904. According to Teaching with Primary Sources, Mississippi enacted its child work bill in 1908. (source)

In Mississippi, there were plenty of cotton plantations. These areas had the most significant concentration of children. When Mississippi created a labor law, it was against minors under 14 working. The rule also gave preference to places of work with gentle environments. The allowed positions included gas attendant, cashier, delivery, and movie ticket collector. (source)

