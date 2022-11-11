U.S. Soldiers Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country.

On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)

Of the 1,196 men aboard, 900 made it into the water alive. Losing the ship was the beginning of the men's ordeal. (source)

Photo by Alex Steyn on Unsplash

Sharks can sense vibrations in the water. The chaotic event drew the sharks toward the stranded soldiers. Survivors began huddling together in groups of up to 300 in the open water. Soon their numbers dwindled. The elements (hunger, thirst, sharks, and temperature) took them out. (source)

The sharks had fests for days. They began with the bodies and moved on to the live soldiers bobbing in the water. As the survivors struggled, more and more sharks came. (source)

For days, there was no sign of rescue for the men. Navy intelligence had intercepted a message from the Japanese submarine. It described how they sank the Indianapolis with torpedoes along the Indianapolis route. But they ignored the message believing it was a trick to ambush them. (source)

Help came on the fourth day. A Navy plane flying overhead spotted the Indianapolis survivors and radioed for help. The rescue began within hours of receiving the information. Another seaplane dropped off supplies. After midnight, the USS Doyle arrived on the scene and helped to pull the last survivors from the water. Of Indianapolis’ original 1,196-man crew, only 317 remained. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered behavioral, business, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used.