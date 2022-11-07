Brain Implant Treats Tumors With No Chemotherapy Or Radiation

Doctors are testing a new brain implant. It will reduce the need for invasive and annoying treatments for tumors.

Stanford Medicine researchers have created a device. They hope it will be a life-saving treatment option for some of the most hard-to-treat cancers. It is a tiny, wireless brain implant equipped with heatable nanoparticles. These target brain tumors without anesthesia, chemotherapy, or radiation required. (source)

Mice are the only ones tested with this device. It will be a while before human trials can occur. But the researchers have tremendous hopes for this innovative solution. (source)

The device will use photothermal treatment. It uses light to heat cancer-destroying nanoparticles. The older solution was invasive for patients and took hours of doctors' time. This new method would go into the skull and reduce tumor treatment times. It took four years to make the device. A paper author explained that this method would also have fewer side effects. (source)

"The nanoparticles help us target the treatment to only the tumor," Hamed Arami, Ph.D., a former postdoctoral fellow at Stanford Medicine and co-lead author of the paper, said in a press release, "so the side effects will be relatively less compared with chemotherapy and radiation."

