Many Seniors Get Payment Of Up To $1,657

A Social Security payment is going out by Thanksgiving.

The payment of up to $1,657 will go to 64 million beneficiaries. It is for people who began collecting Social Security before May 1997. They get their monthly payment on the third day of each month. (source)

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries are on similar schedules. SSI recipients receive their payment on the first of every month. Yet, those who began collecting Social Security after May 1997 will wait a little longer. They get their payment on either the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month depending on their birthday. (source)

Here is how the schedule goes this month.

Photo by Avinash Kumar on Unsplash

Here is the schedule. (source)

November 1 : SSI claimants received their check

: SSI claimants received their check November 3 : Recipients who receive both Social Security and Social Security or people who started collecting Social Security before May 1997

: Recipients who receive both Social Security and Social Security or people who started collecting Social Security before May 1997 November 9 : Social Security claimants whose birthdays fall between the first and 10th of the month

: Social Security claimants whose birthdays fall between the first and 10th of the month November 16 : Social Security claimants whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th

: Social Security claimants whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th November 23: Social Security claimants whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of the month

2023 COLA increase

Social Security and SSI recipients will increase in January 2023. The Social Security Administration declared a raise in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). It is an 8.7% jump for Social Security and SSI recipients. It is the largest COLA since 1981 averaging about $140. The COLA helps beneficiaries deal with rampant inflation. (source)

