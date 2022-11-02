California Immigrant Families Can Get $400 Per Month

California is opening another universal income program. This one will have a different beneficiary group. It will pay out $400 monthly for two years. This amount adds up to $9,600.

The deadline to apply is approaching fast. The initiative's name is the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program. It is a basic income pilot program targeting immigrant families. Why? This group is not eligible for federal pandemic-related help. An example is the expanded child tax credit. (source)

“We have developed a comprehensive universal basic income program that targets our most vulnerable residents,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. (source)

The program is a partnership between two agencies. They are the city of Coachella, California, and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund. The Mission Asset Fund will also give recipients financial counseling services. Officials began accepting applications on October 12. The portal closes at 5 pm PT on November 11. Applicants can submit their application online via the Mission Asset Fund's website. (source)

What if someone gets approved to receive the benefit? Recipients will get the money via direct deposit or prepaid debit card. About 140 successful candidates will begin receiving funds in January 2023. Selection is not random. Picks depend on officials thinking families will gain more from the help. (source)

Who qualifies? Applicants must be a resident of Coachella. Other criteria? Individual incomes should be less than $75,000, and household incomes should be below $150,000 for 2021. The person must be over 18, have a government-issued picture ID, and have a child under 12 living with them in 2021. (source)

