Government Plans To Stop Managers From Watching You

Officials plan to crack down on businesses' ability to watch workers. Many companies have installed productivity software on their equipment. Meanwhile, others ask people to turn on the camera when working from home.

The general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board wrote a memo. It wants to disallow employers from using productivity software. Moreso when it can interfere with workers' ability to organize into unions. One board member had this to say about the matter. (source)

"Close, constant surveillance and management through electronic means threaten employees' basic ability to exercise their rights," Jennifer Abruzzo wrote in the memo.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

Workplace monitoring devices exploded during the pandemic. 60% of large employers use this technology. Workers who work from home face more bossware interference. This software screenshots visited sites, plus records faces and voices. It also logs keystrokes, tracks locations, and monitors calls and text messages. (source)

The use of work surveillance tech is "growing by the minute," said Mark Gaston Pearce. Mark Gaston Pearce is the executive director of the Workers' Rights Institute. "Employers are embracing technology because technology helps them run a more efficient business … What comes with monitoring things employers have no business doing," he said. (source)

It limits what employees can say about their workspace, coworkers, or managers. Several officials agreed the move stifles workers' ability to organize into unions. (source)

