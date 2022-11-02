Target's New Holiday Refund Policy

Target will become a chocolate lover's delight soon. The brand also has other holiday changes to help people enjoy shopping trips. The company has a new purchasing policy for this season.

In the days before Christmas Day, stores have several sales. It makes customers shop last minute to wait for the best deals. (source)

Target's new holiday money-back policy ensures shoppers gain from sales. A buyer can get a price reduction even after already buying an item. The TikTok video detailing this discovery has over 45,000 views. (source)

The video sharing this money-saving Target secret is by freebiesandmore . Here is what she said about the limited-time new store policy. (source)

She started her video by asking: "Do you know about the Target holiday price match?" Julia went on to say that you can receive a refund for any purchases you've made from the big-box store between certain dates. "Any item you purchase at Target between October 6 and December 24 qualifies," she stated.

"That means if the item you purchased drops in price during that period, you can get a refund," Julia added. Even if it doesn't drop in price, she said you can always return it. Someone asked: "What if that item ends up being on Black Friday?" Will they honor that Black Friday price?" Julia replied saying: "Yes they will!"

