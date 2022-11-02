Your State Is Offering $500 to $1,500 For Heating Bill Help

Winter is coming. Every single American state has a fund to help people keep their heat on in the cold season. These programs target the most vulnerable groups of low and middle-income households.

A typical family will get $500. Some states like Pennsylvania offer up to $1,500. The benefit given depends on income level, energy type, and other household details. The money is a grant, which goes to the heating service provider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUkGX_0ivgcg9W00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

The List

Alabama

  • Program: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
  • Income level: Must not exceed 150 percent of the federally established poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Alaska

  • Program: Heating Assistance Program (HAP)
  • Income level: 225 percent of the federal poverty level
  • Eligibility: Must be a US citizen or a qualified alien, resident of Alaska, in need of help with heating costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Arizona

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Determined at the local Community Action Agency level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Arkansas

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Depends on income, must be a resident
  • For applications and more information visit the website

California

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Depends on income, household size, place of residence, and other factors
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Colorado

  • Program: Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)
  • Eligibility: Income is up to 60 percent of the state median income level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Connecticut

  • Program: Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)
  • Eligibility: Must be a resident, annual household income falls at or below the income levels, must have a Social Security number
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Delaware

  • Program: Delaware Energy Assistance Program (DEAP)
  • Eligibility: This is defined as 200 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Florida

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Must have an income less than 60 percent of the Florida State Median Income, be responsible for paying your home heating or cooling bills, US Citizen, qualified alien or permanent resident
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Georgia

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: US citizen or legally admitted immigrant, at or below 60 percent of the state's median income, responsible for paying your home heating or cooling bills
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Hawaii

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, annual household income falls at or below the income levels, must have a Social Security number
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Idaho

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, and need financial assistance with home energy costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Illinois

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, may not exceed 200 percent of the federal non-farm poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Indiana

  • Program: LIHEAP/Energy Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Eligibility: Residents, households that make 60 percent or less than the state median income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Iowa

  • Program: LIHEAP/WAP
  • Eligibility: Must be at or below 200 percent of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Kansas

  • Program: Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)
  • Eligibility: Personally responsible for paying heating costs, a recent history of payments, combined gross income of a household may not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Kentucky

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, must be at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Louisiana

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, responsible for the household energy bill, and active heating/cooling utility account, at or below 60 percent of the state median income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Maine

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, US citizen or a qualified alien, household income below 60 percent of the state area median
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Maryland

  • Program: Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP)
  • Eligibility: Resident, the bill must be in the applicant’s name, and income must be at or below 200 percent of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Massachusetts

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, income cannot exceed 60 percent of the estimated State Median Income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Michigan

  • Program: Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP)
  • Eligibility: Resident, household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Minnesota

  • Program: EAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, based on the three most recent months of income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Mississippi

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: 18 years of age or an emancipated minor, within 60 percent of the current state median income poverty guidelines.
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Missouri

  • Program: Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP)
  • Eligibility: Responsible for paying the utilities for your home, resident, US citizen, $3,000 or less in your bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments, at or below the income guidelines
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Montana

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, must meet specific income requirements based on household number
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Nebraska

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, income at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Nevada

  • Program: EAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, US citizen, total monthly gross income may not exceed 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • For applications and more information visit the website

New Hampshire

  • Program: Fuel Assistance Program (FAP)
  • Eligibility: Resident, gross household income of 60 percent of the New Hampshire State Median Income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

New Jersey

  • Program: HEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, gross income at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

New Mexico

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, household income, and other qualifications will be explained 45 days after your interview
  • For applications and more information visit the website

New York

  • Program: HEAP
  • Eligibility: US citizen or qualified alien, household's gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household
  • For applications and more information visit the website

North Carolina

  • Program: Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)
  • Eligibility: At least one US citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria, meets an income test, has reserves at or below $2,250, responsible for its heating costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

North Dakota

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Resident, income must be at or below 60 percent of North Dakota’s median income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Ohio

  • Program: HEAP
  • Eligibility: Household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Oklahoma

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Responsible for payment of home heating and cooling costs, US citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence, have $2,000 for one person or $3,000 for two persons, and $50 for each additional person in the household or less in the form of cash on hand, checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposits, stocks, or bonds. You must also meet specific income guidelines that vary according to household size and fuel type
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Oregon

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Household income must be at or below 60 percent of Oregon's median income, must also have documented energy costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Pennsylvania

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Must meet income guidelines, aren't on public assistance, rent or own your home, you don't need to have an unpaid heating bill
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Rhode Island

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Households must meet 60 percent of Rhode Island's median income levels, aren't on public assistance, rent or own your home, you don't need to have an unpaid heating bill
  • For applications and more information visit the website

South Carolina

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Community Action Agency in your county determines your household’s income and any additional eligibility criteria
  • For applications and more information visit the website

South Dakota

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: A completed application, total gross income may not exceed maximum income guidelines, must be responsible for paying home heating costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Tennessee

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Household income is at or below 60 percent of the state median income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Texas

  • Program: Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEPA)/LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Must meet the income guidelines that vary each year
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Utah

  • Program: Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT)
  • Eligibility: Total household income is at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, responsible for paying home energy costs, household contains at least one US citizen or qualified non-citizen
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Vermont

This state has two programs - residents may apply for Green Mountain Power Energy Assistance or the Vermont Gas Energy Assistance.

  • Program: Green Mountain Power Energy Assistance
  • Eligibility: Resident, total gross monthly household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Or

  • Program: Vermont Gas Energy Assistance
  • Eligibility: Resident, gross monthly household income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Virginia

  • Program: EAP
  • Eligibility: Must have heating or cooling expenses, gross monthly income may not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Washington

  • Program: LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Income limits are set at 150 percent of the federal poverty level, other factors are determined through your local LIHEAP provider
  • For applications and more information visit the website

West Virginia

  • Program: LIEAP
  • Eligibility: Income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Wisconsin

  • Program: ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP)/LIHEAP
  • Eligibility: Income is at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income
  • For applications and more information visit the website

Wyoming

  • Program: LIEAP
  • Eligibility: Must meet federal income guidelines, household size, and home heating fuel type
  • For applications and more information visit the website


