Your State Is Offering $500 to $1,500 For Heating Bill Help

Winter is coming. Every single American state has a fund to help people keep their heat on in the cold season. These programs target the most vulnerable groups of low and middle-income households.

A typical family will get $500. Some states like Pennsylvania offer up to $1,500. The benefit given depends on income level, energy type, and other household details. The money is a grant, which goes to the heating service provider.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

The List

(source)

Alabama

Program: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Income level: Must not exceed 150 percent of the federally established poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Alaska

Program: Heating Assistance Program (HAP)

Income level: 225 percent of the federal poverty level

Eligibility: Must be a US citizen or a qualified alien, resident of Alaska, in need of help with heating costs

For applications and more information visit the website

Arizona

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Determined at the local Community Action Agency level

For applications and more information visit the website

Arkansas

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Depends on income, must be a resident

For applications and more information visit the website

California

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Depends on income, household size, place of residence, and other factors

For applications and more information visit the website

Colorado

Program: Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)

Eligibility: Income is up to 60 percent of the state median income level

For applications and more information visit the website

Connecticut

Program: Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)

Eligibility: Must be a resident, annual household income falls at or below the income levels, must have a Social Security number

For applications and more information visit the website

Delaware

Program: Delaware Energy Assistance Program (DEAP)

Eligibility: This is defined as 200 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Florida

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Must have an income less than 60 percent of the Florida State Median Income, be responsible for paying your home heating or cooling bills, US Citizen, qualified alien or permanent resident

For applications and more information visit the website

Georgia

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: US citizen or legally admitted immigrant, at or below 60 percent of the state's median income, responsible for paying your home heating or cooling bills

For applications and more information visit the website

Hawaii

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, annual household income falls at or below the income levels, must have a Social Security number

For applications and more information visit the website

Idaho

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, and need financial assistance with home energy costs

For applications and more information visit the website

Illinois

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, may not exceed 200 percent of the federal non-farm poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Indiana

Program: LIHEAP/Energy Assistance Program (EAP)

Eligibility: Residents, households that make 60 percent or less than the state median income

For applications and more information visit the website

Iowa

Program: LIHEAP/WAP

Eligibility: Must be at or below 200 percent of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines

For applications and more information visit the website

Kansas

Program: Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)

Eligibility: Personally responsible for paying heating costs, a recent history of payments, combined gross income of a household may not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Kentucky

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, must be at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Louisiana

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, responsible for the household energy bill, and active heating/cooling utility account, at or below 60 percent of the state median income

For applications and more information visit the website

Maine

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, US citizen or a qualified alien, household income below 60 percent of the state area median

For applications and more information visit the website

Maryland

Program: Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP)

Eligibility: Resident, the bill must be in the applicant’s name, and income must be at or below 200 percent of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines

For applications and more information visit the website

Massachusetts

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, income cannot exceed 60 percent of the estimated State Median Income

For applications and more information visit the website

Michigan

Program: Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP)

Eligibility: Resident, household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Minnesota

Program: EAP

Eligibility: Resident, based on the three most recent months of income

For applications and more information visit the website

Mississippi

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: 18 years of age or an emancipated minor, within 60 percent of the current state median income poverty guidelines.

For applications and more information visit the website

Missouri

Program: Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP)

Eligibility: Responsible for paying the utilities for your home, resident, US citizen, $3,000 or less in your bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments, at or below the income guidelines

For applications and more information visit the website

Montana

Program: LIHEAP

LIHEAP Eligibility: Resident, must meet specific income requirements based on household number

For applications and more information visit the website

Nebraska

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, income at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level

For applications and more information visit the website

Nevada

Program: EAP

Eligibility: Resident, US citizen, total monthly gross income may not exceed 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

For applications and more information visit the website

New Hampshire

Program: Fuel Assistance Program (FAP)

Eligibility: Resident, gross household income of 60 percent of the New Hampshire State Median Income

For applications and more information visit the website

New Jersey

Program: HEAP

Eligibility: Resident, gross income at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income

For applications and more information visit the website

New Mexico

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, household income, and other qualifications will be explained 45 days after your interview

For applications and more information visit the website

New York

Program: HEAP

Eligibility: US citizen or qualified alien, household's gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household

For applications and more information visit the website

North Carolina

Program: Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)

Eligibility: At least one US citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria, meets an income test, has reserves at or below $2,250, responsible for its heating costs

For applications and more information visit the website

North Dakota

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Resident, income must be at or below 60 percent of North Dakota’s median income

For applications and more information visit the website

Ohio

Program: HEAP

Eligibility: Household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines

For applications and more information visit the website

Oklahoma

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Responsible for payment of home heating and cooling costs, US citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence, have $2,000 for one person or $3,000 for two persons, and $50 for each additional person in the household or less in the form of cash on hand, checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposits, stocks, or bonds. You must also meet specific income guidelines that vary according to household size and fuel type

For applications and more information visit the website

Oregon

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Household income must be at or below 60 percent of Oregon's median income, must also have documented energy costs

For applications and more information visit the website

Pennsylvania

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Must meet income guidelines, aren't on public assistance, rent or own your home, you don't need to have an unpaid heating bill

For applications and more information visit the website

Rhode Island

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Households must meet 60 percent of Rhode Island's median income levels, aren't on public assistance, rent or own your home, you don't need to have an unpaid heating bill

For applications and more information visit the website

South Carolina

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Community Action Agency in your county determines your household’s income and any additional eligibility criteria

For applications and more information visit the website

South Dakota

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: A completed application, total gross income may not exceed maximum income guidelines, must be responsible for paying home heating costs

For applications and more information visit the website

Tennessee

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Household income is at or below 60 percent of the state median income

For applications and more information visit the website

Texas

Program: Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEPA)/LIHEAP

Eligibility: Must meet the income guidelines that vary each year

For applications and more information visit the website

Utah

Program: Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT)

Eligibility: Total household income is at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, responsible for paying home energy costs, household contains at least one US citizen or qualified non-citizen

For applications and more information visit the website

Vermont

This state has two programs - residents may apply for Green Mountain Power Energy Assistance or the Vermont Gas Energy Assistance.

Program: Green Mountain Power Energy Assistance

Eligibility: Resident, total gross monthly household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Or

Program: Vermont Gas Energy Assistance

Eligibility: Resident, gross monthly household income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Virginia

Program: EAP

Eligibility: Must have heating or cooling expenses, gross monthly income may not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level

For applications and more information visit the website

Washington

Program: LIHEAP

Eligibility: Income limits are set at 150 percent of the federal poverty level, other factors are determined through your local LIHEAP provider

For applications and more information visit the website

West Virginia

Program: LIEAP

Eligibility: Income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs

For applications and more information visit the website

Wisconsin

Program: ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP)/LIHEAP

Eligibility: Income is at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income

For applications and more information visit the website

Wyoming

Program: LIEAP

Eligibility: Must meet federal income guidelines, household size, and home heating fuel type

For applications and more information visit the website

