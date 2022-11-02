$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families

It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)

What are the details of this program?

Are you eligible for help?

The benefit will go to people who live in New York. The Home Energy Assistance Program assists households based on these factors. (source)

First is dependent on the occupants of the house. One such person should be present in the household. The home includes a member under age six, 60 or older, or permanently disabled.

Second is the primary heating source.

Third, dependent on income and household size.

If you are a single household, you cannot make more than $2,852.

For a two-person household, no more than $3,730.

Three-people households cap at $4,608 while four-people households max at $5,485.

The list continues on up to 13-people households, where it caps at $8,778.

If you have more than 13 people in a household, you add $590 per person after that.

The benefit can still go to renters who have heat included in their rent. The money will go to the heating vendor or utility company. (source)

How to apply? On November 1, 2022, the agency made the application form accessible. Persons can download and fill out the application. When complete, mail it to New York City Home Energy Assistance Program. It is critical to include the correct documents and information. (source)

Here are some of the details needed. Proof of residence, identity, Social Security, vendor relationship, vulnerability, and income are all household members. Vendor relationship means a current utility or fuel bill. More details on the documentation are on the HEAP website . (source)

