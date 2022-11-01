Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023.

Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.

A string of other locations is subject to similar closures soon. These yet-to-be-announced stores will also get shut down for good.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels

Kroger will close a grocery store in Braxton County, West Virginia, early next year. The Gassaway store opened in 1979. It is the smallest of the 109 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division. The retail chain gave this statement to media outlets. (source)

"Closing a store is a difficult decision and one that we take very seriously," president of Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division Lori Raya said. This store's low financial returns made it unfeasible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers."

Kroger noted declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the store closure. The words were "several years of poor performance and profitability". Several previous store closures in Virginia happened for similar reasons. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.