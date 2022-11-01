Rhode Island Parents To Get $250 Per Dependent

Rhode Island has a program specific to parents and guardians. It will distribute $250 per dependent for a max of three. The highest amount someone can get is $750. (source)

This fund has a specific website. Eligible people can use this site to visit the portal. To get an update on your rebate status, people will need to provide these details. (source)

Your social security number (SSN)

Your Federal Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) from line 1 (if you filed Form RI-1040H Rhode Island Property Tax Relief Claim enter your Household Income from page 1, line 1b)

Your Filing Status

Are you eligible? When can you receive payment?

Who is eligible for the child tax credit?

File their Rhode Island 2021 Personal Income Tax return as either:

Single, married filing separately, head of household, or qualifying widow/widower with a federal adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less; or



Married filing jointly with a federal adjusted gross income of $200,000 or less.

Have a qualifying child dependent (eighteen years of age or under as of December 31, 2021).

Be a permanent resident in the State of Rhode Island per 2021 RI-1040 or RI-1040NR filing.

When will people receive the rebate?

There is no need to apply. Timely filing of your Tax Year 2021 Rhode Island Personal Income Tax Return is all it requires. The payments will start in October 2022. Then, again in December 2022 until everyone receives payments. (source)

