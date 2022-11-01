Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Issues Up To $7,500

Cadrene Heslop

Oregon is offering residents incentives and rebates. The state hopes these cash benefits will help people choose energy-efficient vehicles. The state has programs, and several cities also have offers available.

The state has Oregon Clean Vehicle and Charge Ahead Rebate programs. These can save Oregonians up to $7,500 on the purchase or lease of a qualifying electric vehicle.

All residents can qualify for $2,500 for the ownership or lease of a qualifying new EV. The amount is up to $5,000 if the person has a low or moderate income. For questions about program eligibility or the application process, contact DEQ. (source)

Who processes the applications? And what other city-based rebate programs are available?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vb7Vf_0iuUvhmt00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

If you are purchasing or leasing your car from a dealer, it is possible to get your rebate at the time of purchase. DEQ has developed an interactive map to locate dealerships with this arrangement in place. (source)

The Center for Sustainable Energy is a third-party contractor. It processes applications for the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. For inquiries about submitted applications, please contact oregoncvrp@energycenter.org, or 855–EVEHICLE (855–383-4425). (source)

Utility companies in Oregon cities are also offering rebates to electric vehicle drivers. The minimum offer is $50, and the highest is $1,500. Below are a few highlighted city-based offers. For the complete list, you can visit Go Electric Oregon. (source)

  • Central Electric Co-op — Central Electric customers can receive rebates of up to $50 per electric vehicle registered in the Co-op’s territory, $150 for any Level 2 charger, and $450 for a BPA Qualified Level 2 charger.
  • Central Lincoln PUD — CLPUD customers can receive a $250 rebate for installing a Level 2 electric vehicle charger. Residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Central Lincoln service area are eligible.
  • City of Ashland — Ashland Electric utility users with an active account can apply for a $1,500 rebate for the registration of a qualifying new or used battery electric vehicle.

