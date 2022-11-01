Delaware Relief Rebate Program Gives Out $300

Delaware residents have another reason to smile this holiday season. The state will give out $300 in payments via a relief rebate program. Residents who receive the money can spend it as they see fit to deal with high living costs.

A one-time direct payment of $300 is available to adult Delaware citizens. November 1, 2022, is the first day for applications. (source)

The portal will stay open for 30 days and close on November 30, 2022. Rebate processing and distribution will happen after November 30, 2022. People can visit the Delaware Department of Finance for more information. (source)

Who qualifies for the rebate program? Where can residents go to fill out their applications?

Who is eligible for the benefit? (source)

Beginning November 1, 2022, adult Delawareans who were over age 18 and living in the state on December 31, 2021, and who have not previously received a 2022 Relief Rebate may apply online. Applicants must have a valid Social Security Number, a Delaware residential mailing address, either an active driver’s license that was issued by the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles on or before December 31, 2021 or an active identification card that was issued by the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles on or before December 31, 2021, and meet other verification standards. Successful completion of an application does not guarantee payment of a Relief Rebate.

People can apply or check their rebate status here.

