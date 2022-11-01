IRS Hiked Standard Deductions For 2023

Record-high inflation rocked the American economy. The IRS will account for this increase when setting tax specifications for 2023. Americans will see updated tax details next year.

The IRS states the 2023 standard deductions for all taxpayers who deduct money. Tax deductions are essential to taxpayers. Many depend on rebates and other benefits funded from deductions. It also determines if someone files a tax return or not. (source)

Changes are coming to the tax details of many age and filing groups. These are highlights of some of the updates. People will need to speak with tax officials. Or chat with other professionals to understand how the differences affect them. Below are the 2023 standard deductions.

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com via Pexels

2023 Standard deduction

The deductions vary if you are a dependent, 65 years or older, or blind. The 2023 deduction adjusts from inflation, and the amounts are: (source)

Single or married filing separately - 13,850

Married filing jointly or surviving spouse - $27,700

Head of household - $20,800

What if you are 65 plus or blind?

If you are 65 years old or plus or blind, you can claim $1,500 in 2023 as a standard deduction. Nevertheless, if you are claiming as a single or head of household, you will get $1,850. If you are 65 and blind, you would double the standard deduction. (source)

Who might file a 2023 tax return?

Not everyone is eligible to file a tax return. If your income is less than the standard deduction, you will not need to file a tax return because the standard deduction subtracts from your adjusted gross income, and it would be reduced to zero. You might get a refund if your income is below the standard deduction. You could also get all the taxes withheld from your paycheck. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered professional financial, business, tax, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting tax officials or other professionals.