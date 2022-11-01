$650-$975 Checks For Pennsylvania Homeowners and Renters

Pennsylvania has a property tax/rent rebate program to help low-income households. It is a one-time payment of $650-$975. This fund could help many locals manage high housing expenses.

Are you a Pennsylvanian who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021? You are eligible for this one-time bonus payment. This money will be 70% of your original rebate amount or $650-$975. You do not need to take extra action to receive the one-time bonus if you filed your rebate application for 2021. (source)

The money will come via your usual check or direct deposit method. If you have not filed your rebate application, the deadline is December 31, 2022. Officials encourage people to use myPATH to do the filing. (source)

Who is eligible for the payment?

Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 a year for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded.

Spouses, personal representatives, or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

What if someone wants more information? Call 1-888-222-9190 to request a form, or visit revenue.pa.gov/PTRR . What if someone needs help with their application? Help is available for free from Department of Revenue district offices , local Area Agencies on Aging , senior centers, and state legislators’ offices . (source)

Interested persons can visit the official site for more details here.

