Target To Become Chocolate Lovers Delight

This holiday season, Target will be a delight for chocolate lovers. There will also be alternatives for people who want new sweets that do not include chocolate. The company will make a significant product change for the winter period. The brand expects shoppers will receive the update well.

Target has good news for people who have been craving new holiday snacks. The brand has partnered with a British chain, Marks & Spencer. (source)

The collaboration will bring UK dessert snacks to the US nationwide. The holiday treats will hit all stores on November 16. (source)

What new sweet treats will Target have in stores for shoppers?

Photo by Jessica Loaiza on Unsplash

The collection includes products such as caramels, chocolates, biscuits, and teas. A few highlighted favorites are below. The suggested cost varies per store location. (source)

M&S Santa's Magical Light Up Workshop Chocolate Box

It includes dark, white, and blonde chocolates filled with ganache. The box also has light-up and sound features. Chocolate elves and gingerbread men work inside the box. When you open it, a moon will light up, and the sound of Santa’s sleigh bells will also play. It costs $27.99. (source)

M&S Hot Chocolate Mix Light Up Lantern Tin

It costs 7.99 and can serve as Christmas decor too. The tin includes Fairtrade hot chocolate mix. And it is available in three colors: gold, silver & bronze. (source)

M&S Shortbread Light Up Lantern

This product has butter shortbread made in Scotland. It is an exclusive recipe for this launch. The shortbread comes in the following shapes: star, tree, and snowflake. They are available in gold, silver, and bronze, costing $9.99 apiece.

M&S Gingerbread Musical House Tin

The tin has butter gingerbread made in Scotland. Again with an exclusive recipe for this launch. The gingerbread is lightly spiced with a buttery inside. The tin makes a great decoration and plays a classic Holiday tune. It costs $9.99.

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.