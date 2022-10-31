Ohio Dollar General Stores Allegedly Overcharging Customers

It has been a season of high inflation. Many businesses are no longer absorbing the increased cost of serving customers. Instead, they have passed on the extra expenses to consumers. But some shoppers believe brands are taking advantage of the economic situation. These firms have allegedly been using excessive price hikes in their favor.

Officials warn customers to be careful. Twenty (20) Dollar General stores failed price checks. All of these stores are in Butler County. Consumers discovered prices at checkout were significantly higher than shelf tickets. Several locations have double-digit (88%) error rates for price verification checks. A store is only supposed to have a 2% error rate. (source).

Dollar General is now under fire for its alleged "bait and switch" tactics. The store has low prices on the shelves. But it lists higher fees at the register. Consumers say the brand is overcharging them during a time of inflation. (source)

Every Dollar General store in Butler County, Ohio, was in on the practice. The stores allegedly asked customers for more at checkout than the initial prices. (source)

Roger Reynolds is an auditor from Butler County. Roger said his office began conducting price checks at each location on October 14. Here are examples of the errors recorded during the investigation. (source)

The price differences include:

Nestle Matte Creamer's original price at $2 but scans at $4.35

Hefty Solo Cups' original price at $4.25 but scans at $5.95

Perdue Chicken Strips' original price at $7.95 but scans at $10.75

Pillsbury Grand Biscuits' original price at $3.00 but scans at $3.75

"This is a serious problem," said Roger. At one location in Butler County, a manager put up a sign that read: "Prices cannot be changed at the register. All prices are final." (source)

Roger says the stores should change shelf prices every week if it cannot happen daily. But this current situation is no way to deal with inflation. What happened after the reports to agencies and news outlets? Dollar General has removed many shelf price tags. Anderson is a shopper, and he details his experience. "They said you've got to go to the cash register to find out what it costs — like they're playing a bait and switch on me," he explained. Many also expressed their displeasure on Reddit. (source)

