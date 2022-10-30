Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents

Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.

On September 1, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill authorizing tax rebates. Single filers get $300, while joint filers will receive $600.

The Idaho state tax commission website has statements about the payment. (source)

"Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they'll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver's license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return. The Tax Commission expects to send about 800,000 rebates totaling up to $500 million by the end of March 2023."

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Who is eligible? Idaho residents that lived in the state through 2020 and 2021. And filed an income tax return or Form 24 in that period are eligible for this rebate. An individual is a full-year resident after they have spent at least 270 days living in the state.

The rebates started going out in September. What if someone has not yet received the payment? Residents will get it if they file their 2020 and 2021 income tax returns by December 31, 2022. Locals can check the status of their rebates using the state's Where's My Rebate tool. For more information, people can visit the Idaho Tax Commission website. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, tax, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.