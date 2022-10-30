Wendy's High Prices Encourages Customer To Eat At Home

"Everything is going up [other than] our pay." (source). A man took to social media to complain about Wendy's menu board prices. The hikes are making him consider eating food made at home.

High inflation. And fatter company profits than ever mean customers are paying more. Americans are facing more expensive fees than ever seen in any lifetime. (source)

The price increases affect everything from household items to restaurant bills. A TikTok user went viral sharing his experience with high prices. The clip by Josh (@idoitforlaughs) amassed over 375,000 views. He shares his dismay at the elevated Wendy's prices. (source)

The video text overlay says, "Realizing that a baconator combo from Wendy’s is now $14." In response to the post, commenters agreed with him about the expense. (source)

“I have found it cheaper to eat at a restaurant these days,” wrote one user. “I [order] take out like crazy.”

“These prices got me actually buying groceries and finally cooking,” added another.

“Now I see how old people feel when they say stuff used to be 25 cents,” joked a third.

“And it will look and taste worse than it would have 10 years ago, but hey at least execs get to see their record profits,” claimed another TikToker.

Others cited specific experiences at other fast food restaurants.

“McDouble from McDonald's is $2.99, that used to be on the dollar menu,” stated a commenter.

“Went to Taco Bell and spent $11 on an order that used to cost like $6,” recounted a second.

“2 subway combos $32,” alleged an additional TikToker. “I was flabbergasted.”

Earlier in the year, Wendy's announced it was raising its prices. The company has also reported a year-to-date increase of $289 million in sales compared to 2021. (source)

