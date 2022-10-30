Millions of Virginia Locals Eligible For $500 Payments

Virginians will get money back from their state. Eligible taxpayers can get $250 and $500 in payments. Virginians can use a new online tool to see if they qualify to receive this benefit. (source)

It is a one-time rebate of $250 for individuals and $500 for joint filers. People are eligible if they have a tax liability and file their 2021 return by November 1, 2022. The money will come via paper mail or direct deposit. (source)

Below is the portal information to check your eligibility for the one-time payment.

How can someone check their rebate eligibility? The Virginia Department of Taxation has created a lookup tool. This portal has been available since September 19. The site allows Virginians to check if they qualify for the payment and how much they can receive. (source)

Residents enter their zip code, social security, or taxpayer identification number. It also asks people to specify if they have an international address. The payment goes to people with a tax liability; and who filed their 2021 returns. What does a tax liability mean? It is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions. (source)

When can qualifying residents get the money? Issuance will occur in the order taxpayers give in their returns. If you filed by July 1, your rebate check would be out by October 17. (source)

What if you did not file for 2021? To receive the rebate, you must file your taxes by November 1, 2022. The money will continue going out until 2023. So everyone can receive payments. Some people received the direct deposit without realizing it. If they look at their bank statement, it will have the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE”. (source)

