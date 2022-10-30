New Jersey Renters and Homeowners To Get Up To $1,500

Mortgages and rents are extra high this year. Most New Jersey residents feel the pinch when keeping a roof over their heads. The state has a program where locals can apply for help of up to $1,500.

New Jersey citizens can apply for $1,500 from a program approved by Governor Phil Murphy. The initiative receives funding from state taxes. Many people have received applications in the mail. The program name is Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR). It aims to provide tax relief to eligible residents in the state. The NJ Treasury Department said thousands got application instructions in the mail. They sent these out to eligible homeowners and renters to apply for the program. (source)

What if you have not received your application or threw it out by accident? You can apply online. What are the qualification requirements?

Who is eligible? Homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary house on Oct. 1, 2019. They should have also filed state income taxes. The deadline for filing is Dec. 30, 2022, and persons will get the money no later than May 2023. (source)

The program will provide checks totaling $2 billion annually for about three years. The relief will go to homeowners and renters. The payment depends on income and home-owning status. (source)

Homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief. Over 870,000 New Jersey residents fall into this bracket. Homeowners with incomes between $150,000 and 250,000 will get $1,000. About 290,000 residents qualify for this category. (source)

Renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases. Over 900,000 renters will gain from this benefit. The payments won’t be subject to federal or state income taxes. Eligible people will get it as checks or direct deposits. (source)

This previous story (Unexpected Mortgage Stimulus Program Opens) says other funds are available. People can visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund website to find help per state.

