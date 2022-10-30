New Jersey Renters and Homeowners To Get Up To $1,500

Cadrene Heslop

Mortgages and rents are extra high this year. Most New Jersey residents feel the pinch when keeping a roof over their heads. The state has a program where locals can apply for help of up to $1,500.

New Jersey citizens can apply for $1,500 from a program approved by Governor Phil Murphy. The initiative receives funding from state taxes. Many people have received applications in the mail. The program name is Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR). It aims to provide tax relief to eligible residents in the state. The NJ Treasury Department said thousands got application instructions in the mail. They sent these out to eligible homeowners and renters to apply for the program. (source)

What if you have not received your application or threw it out by accident? You can apply online. What are the qualification requirements?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eo3WL_0isC0MWA00
Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

Who is eligible? Homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary house on Oct. 1, 2019. They should have also filed state income taxes. The deadline for filing is Dec. 30, 2022, and persons will get the money no later than May 2023. (source)

The program will provide checks totaling $2 billion annually for about three years. The relief will go to homeowners and renters. The payment depends on income and home-owning status. (source)

Homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief. Over 870,000 New Jersey residents fall into this bracket. Homeowners with incomes between $150,000 and 250,000 will get $1,000. About 290,000 residents qualify for this category. (source)

Renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases. Over 900,000 renters will gain from this benefit. The payments won’t be subject to federal or state income taxes. Eligible people will get it as checks or direct deposits. (source)

This previous story (Unexpected Mortgage Stimulus Program Opens) says other funds are available. People can visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund website to find help per state.

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, tax, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeowner# renter# real estate# property# housing

Comments / 29

Published by

News you care about most. Gift Coffee Drinks to The Creator with the below link :)

N/A
18817 followers

More from Cadrene Heslop

Coachella, CA

California Immigrant Families Can Get $400 Per Month

California is opening another universal income program. This one will have a different beneficiary group. It will pay out $400 monthly for two years. This amount adds up to $9,600.

Read full story
5 comments

Government Plans To Stop Managers From Watching You

Officials plan to crack down on businesses' ability to watch workers. Many companies have installed productivity software on their equipment. Meanwhile, others ask people to turn on the camera when working from home.

Read full story
2 comments

Target's New Holiday Refund Policy

Target will become a chocolate lover's delight soon. The brand also has other holiday changes to help people enjoy shopping trips. The company has a new purchasing policy for this season.

Read full story

Your State Is Offering $500 to $1,500 For Heating Bill Help

Winter is coming. Every single American state has a fund to help people keep their heat on in the cold season. These programs target the most vulnerable groups of low and middle-income households.

Read full story
16 comments

$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families

It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)

Read full story
Braxton County, WV

Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.

Read full story
2 comments

Rhode Island Parents To Get $250 Per Dependent

Rhode Island has a program specific to parents and guardians. It will distribute $250 per dependent for a max of three. The highest amount someone can get is $750. (source) This fund has a specific website. Eligible people can use this site to visit the portal. To get an update on your rebate status, people will need to provide these details. (source)

Read full story
14 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Issues Up To $7,500

Oregon is offering residents incentives and rebates. The state hopes these cash benefits will help people choose energy-efficient vehicles. The state has programs, and several cities also have offers available.

Read full story
11 comments
Delaware State

Delaware Relief Rebate Program Gives Out $300

Delaware residents have another reason to smile this holiday season. The state will give out $300 in payments via a relief rebate program. Residents who receive the money can spend it as they see fit to deal with high living costs.

Read full story
20 comments

IRS Hiked Standard Deductions For 2023

Record-high inflation rocked the American economy. The IRS will account for this increase when setting tax specifications for 2023. Americans will see updated tax details next year.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

$650-$975 Checks For Pennsylvania Homeowners and Renters

Pennsylvania has a property tax/rent rebate program to help low-income households. It is a one-time payment of $650-$975. This fund could help many locals manage high housing expenses.

Read full story
53 comments

Target To Become Chocolate Lovers Delight

This holiday season, Target will be a delight for chocolate lovers. There will also be alternatives for people who want new sweets that do not include chocolate. The company will make a significant product change for the winter period. The brand expects shoppers will receive the update well.

Read full story

Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger

Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.

Read full story
5 comments
Butler County, OH

First Costco Store Will Open In Mid-November

Butler County will get its first Costco Store. How exciting! Officials announced the venue's opening date and time for the new Liberty Twp store. The developers are wrapping up construction on the site.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Job Listings Will Include Pay Ranges

Job hunting frustrates many people. Their main concern is doing an interview and only finding out the pay range after a callback. Several job hunters feel this misuses their precious time. This reality is about to change for New York City residents. Several states are also likely to pass similar laws.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Ohio Dollar General Stores Allegedly Overcharging Customers

It has been a season of high inflation. Many businesses are no longer absorbing the increased cost of serving customers. Instead, they have passed on the extra expenses to consumers. But some shoppers believe brands are taking advantage of the economic situation. These firms have allegedly been using excessive price hikes in their favor.

Read full story
58 comments
Idaho State

Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents

Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.

Read full story
9 comments

Wendy's High Prices Encourages Customer To Eat At Home

"Everything is going up [other than] our pay." (source). A man took to social media to complain about Wendy's menu board prices. The hikes are making him consider eating food made at home.

Read full story
22 comments
Virginia State

Millions of Virginia Locals Eligible For $500 Payments

Virginians will get money back from their state. Eligible taxpayers can get $250 and $500 in payments. Virginians can use a new online tool to see if they qualify to receive this benefit. (source)

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy