High Demand Crashes "Inflation-Proof" I-Bonds Tresasury Website

Cadrene Heslop

The stock market value is declining. Other types of investment portfolios have also seen their value drop. It has left many investors on the hunt for new investment options. These people found it and caused the Treasury Department website to crash. (source)

Many investors are rushing online to buy Series I saving bonds. I-bonds are a niche investment. It provides a return based on the Consumer Price Index, the inflation gauge. They want to lock in the 9.62% rate before the October deadline. The rush caused the Treasury Department website selling the securities to go down. Several consider the bonds a low-risk hedge against inflation. (source)

The website froze on Wednesday. Meanwhile, others have a challenge getting their I-bonds processed. This delay may cause some investors to miss the deadline. The Treasury Direct website will close Sunday, October 30, 2022. In this short time, Americans bought $710 million worth of I-bonds. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dc9r_0irT0mGm00
Photo by Windows on Unsplash

U.S. inflation has been at or below 2% for years. These I-bonds have not provided an attractive return compared to other investments. That changed as inflation soared, raising the guaranteed rate of return on I-bonds this year to 9.62%. The Treasury Department resets the rate for I-bonds every six months. The next adjustment will occur next month. (source)

The Treasury Direct website will reopen on October 31. But the I-bond rate will be significantly less at around 6.5%. The Department is opening more I-bond accounts daily than is typically done in a year. The Treasury Direct website got built two decades ago, and it cannot handle this spike in traffic. The Treasury has tripled its capacity to handle the surge. But the site will still be experiencing slowdowns. (source)

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered money, investment, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a financial advisor or other professional.

Published by

News you care about most. Gift Coffee Drinks to The Creator with the below link :)

N/A
18817 followers

