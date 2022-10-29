Oil Firms Make Billions More Profits Than Expected

Drivers fear trips to the gas station. In the summer of 2022, many states had record-high fuel prices. The Biden administration stepped in to ease the pain of motorists. This reduction was temporary. Gas prices are once again on the rise. The increases mean hardship for drivers and smiles for oil giants.

Surging gas prices have caused rising profits for energy and oil companies. Breaking records. Exxon Mobil had record high profits in the third quarter raking in $19.7 billion in net income. This amount is a $2 billion increase over second-quarter earnings. (source)

The Irving, Texas, company booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue. This figure is more than double the amount brought in a year ago. In the last quarter, Chevron made record profits of $11.2 billion and revenue of $66.6 billion. (source)

Photo by Mehluli Hikwa on Unsplash

High energy costs affect consumers in several ways. Americans, especially low-income workers, have struggled in recent months to cope. Manufacturers and retailers also feel these high energy costs. But these businesses pass some of it on to consumers. Buyers spend more at the pumps, plus for consumer goods and utilities. (source)

Across America, some families are dreading the upcoming winter. The Department of Energy projects sharp price increases for home heating. Gas prices are down from their summer record of $6. But the costs remain high. The AAA says the average price of regular gas per gallon is $3.76, up from $3.40 a year ago. (source)

Demand for gas is also growing. Other companies are pulling out of the industry due to uncertainty. But Exxon will invest more in the sector. Exxon is expanding its oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas. It expects the extra refined product to become available in early 2023. (source)

