Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland Students

Some in-state University of Maryland students may not pay a fee for the academic year of 2022-23. Is someone you know eligible for this benefit?

The University of Maryland College Park wants to increase affordability for in-state students. They have launched a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The fund will make up to $20 million accessible to Maryland students. The program begins in January 2023. (source)

The Terrapin Commitment will cover the entire tuition and fees. This fund is accessible to in-state, full-time students. The ideal groups for this aid qualify for the Pell Grant or have unmet financial needs. (source)

“Every Maryland student deserves an equal opportunity to attend the state’s flagship university, and the Terrapin Commitment program is one more measure we are taking to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of our state," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. (source)

The goal is to reduce the gap between a student's total financial aid package and the cost of an education. “This investment in need-based financial aid is extraordinary, and it will change the way we can support our low-income students,” said Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Barbara Gill. Students who qualify for financial aid programs are eligible for this Terrapin Commitment. (source)

All eligible students who applied for 2022-23 Federal Student Aid get automatic consideration for Terrapin. Find more information on the Terrapin Commitment here. (source)

