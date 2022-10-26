Transit Tokens Become Obsolete, Apps Go Mainstream, Passengers Grumble

The world is more digitalized. The change is not only at your local supermarket via self-scanning machines. New digital payment methods are popping up at train and bus stations. Passengers will need to rely on their smartphones as tokens get phased out. Many passengers dislike the update and have been grumbling about it.

Change is coming to the transportation systems of metropolitan cities. Commuters can access public transportation via their smartphone. Many riders have already begun grumbling about the changes. They say this new tech is less reliable than the previous token option. (source)

The digitalization move comes as people grow more attached to their phones. The new advances depend on a satellite in the sky. Meanwhile, many users are underground. They believe it will cause headaches like long wait times. (source)

Some cities offer apps for daily trips and monthly subscriptions. Others installed new machines with touch-and-go interactions. Payment comes from mobile wallets or credit and debit cards. Different European countries have implemented app systems. Countries offered commuters discounted monthly tickets to ensure acceptance. These deals ended after the summer of 2022. (source)

This app tech began in Europe. And it has arrived in America, starting in New York. New Yorkers can tap virtual wallets or bank cards on the lit-up screen and make their way to a train’s platform. OMNY is available at all train stations in New York and on the city’s buses. (source)

Recently, MTA announced it would completely phase out MetroCards. This replacement in favor of the OMNY would happen over the next two years. The only option will be apps or plastic cards. People without the app can buy a card for $5. Some New Yorkers are grumbling about the change, here is one such comment. (source)

“My concerns: (1)not everyone has access to a smart phone, so how can this transition address access for those that don’t have a smart phone? (2) Phones are not always reliable (low battery, phone died, screen doesn’t function, etc.) – what’s the solution in this case?”

