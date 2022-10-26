Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 Payment

Have you been struggling since the two-year lockdown? You or someone you know of low-income standing could qualify for help. Maryland has a program offering one-time payments of $1,000 to households. This money will go to residents affected by the pandemic.

The city of Takoma is providing help to residents via one-time $1,000 payments. It will go to the city's low-to-moderate-income households. This group experienced housing cost burdens during the pandemic. They may have experienced challenges with rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment. (source)

The city will use State and Local Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan. This cash will help through grants through a Direct Cash Assistance program. The application portal opened on October 25th. (source)

Who is eligible? The applicant's household income must be less than $50,000. They must also physically live within the boundaries of Takoma Park, Maryland. Applicants do not need to file Form 1099-MISC. Or provide other information since the 1,000 payment is not considered an income. (source)

The applications will ask for proof that the person lives in Takoma Park. The individual can submit several document types as proof. These include benefits letters, tax documents, or photo ID cards to verify their identity and address. Applicants must also provide evidence of a tax return from either 2020 or 2021 to prove they earn less than $50,000. The check distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. People who apply will get status updates via email. (source)

Interested people can apply to the Takoma Park Direct Cash Assistance program here.

