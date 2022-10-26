New Lifestyle Exposed By Stay Home Millennials

Women are going viral on TikTok for being stay-at-home girlfriends. Platform users have become obsessed with these videos.

Day-in-the-life videos are super popular on TikTok. Some comedians, YouTubers, and jokesters have made them into parodies. The videos of these millennial females aim to be aspirational. But some users think this lifestyle is a façade. (source)

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

Several women post videos in this TikTok category, one of them is Kay. Kendel Kay (@kendelkay) is a model and influencer with over 450,000 followers. She documents her life as a “stay-at-home girlfriend” via TikTok. Here is one of Kay's videos documenting her lifestyle. (source)

People are reposting her videos on Twitter. One repost amassed over 3.8 million views. It sparked much discussion about Kay's lifestyle and this trend. Kay narrates her daily activities in each video. These include journaling, laundry, and making food for her boyfriend, Luke. It is unclear what her boyfriend, Luke does for a living. (source)

The comments on these videos express a dislike for the lifestyle, and others seem confused by it. The “Stay-at-home girlfriend” tag on TikTok has over 132 million views. Many of these creators have brand deals with several companies. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered money, employment, life choice, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a financial advisor or other professional.