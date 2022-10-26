Unexpected Mortgage Stimulus Program Opens

Inflation has hit renters and homeowners hard. The increase in the Federal interest rate put a lot of pressure on people looking to own a home. The Biden administration wants to help. They have set up a scheme that will distribute money to several states. The cash will be for homeowner mortgage financial aid.

Many homeowners are struggling because of inflation. Several had flexible interest rates, and those have increased. People in these vulnerable positions wondered if support would become available for them. The answer is yes. Plans for a mortgage stimulus program are underway. (source)

Is there a mortgage stimulus program? Congress has made federal funds available to states for each to help homeowners. The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) holds cash totaling $9.961 billion. It is to help households behind on their mortgages and other housing-related expenses. (source)

The federal funding comes from Biden's American Rescue Act. Almost $10 billion is available to states, the District of Columbia, and US territories. It can help with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments, and more. The states will do the distribution. You can get your state's information here. (source)

Who is eligible, and how can they apply? The fund helps people who experienced financial hardship after the pandemic. (source)

How to qualify? Income must be 150% or less of the area median income. Or 100% of the median income for the US, whichever is bigger. Plus, the homeowner’s mortgage balance must be less than $548,250. The amount paid out varies per state, plus other factors. For example, qualifying households in Connecticut will be able to claim as much as $20,000. Meanwhile, those in Illinois can soon apply for up to $30,000 per household. (source)

According to the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA), states are working with the Treasury to finalize and implement their HAF programs "very soon". Some states are also using the funds received to set up pilot programs. So, they can start helping homeowners sooner. To find out when your state is rolling out support and how to get help, check out the NCSHA website . (source)

