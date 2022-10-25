New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every Month

Long Beach, California, residents with below-average incomes can look forward to state relief. This area is one of several giving year-long support to the most vulnerable groups.

Americans in Long Beach, California, can soon apply for recurring payments of $500. The program will provide this cash every month for a year. This initiative is a universal basic income program. Several similar projects have begun in California and other states. (source)

Who is eligible? This guaranteed income pilot will provide cash to people within the 90813-zip code. This region includes residents in Cambodia Town, MacArthur Park, and the lower Westside. It will target families with children who live at or below the poverty line. The fund aims to support 500 single-parent families with payments. (source)

After people apply and have their details processed, officials will select random participants. These cash recipients can use the money as they see fit. And program researchers will ask them a few questions from time to time to see how the program performs. Other programs like this one have already begun in California. The areas chosen are usually the ones most affected by the pandemic. Economic shocks have caused residents to fall further behind the poverty line. (source)

The web portal to submit applications will open soon. While waiting for the form to launch, people can sign up for updates online. (source)

