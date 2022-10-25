$850 Rebates For Maine Residents

Many Maine residents are batting high costs of living and economic uncertainty. The rebate handed to you by the state could help with these financial pressures.

Maine will send payments to about 858,000 people. The money will help them cope with higher energy and everyday goods expenses. The payments will come from the state surplus. The state will return $729.3 million to taxpayers. (source)

Who is eligible? Maine residents who file a 2021 income tax return by October 31 will get the payment. People who got claimed by others as dependents will not get a check. The person must also meet income criteria less than the following. (source)

$100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately

$150,000 if filing as head of household;

$200,000 for couples filing jointly

The payments began in June 2022. It will continue until all qualified people receive the cash. The residents can use the funds as they see fit. (source)

