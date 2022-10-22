Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout Lines

Monroe, Ohio, is a suburb of Cincinnati. You can skip checkout lines if you live here and shop at Kroger. The supermarket chain has implemented new tech-advanced shopping carts.

Monroe Kroger shoppers will get a chance to use innovative checkout systems. The firm is testing a new concept named KroGo in select stores. The change means the store will offer customers four ways to buy items. Three of these ways ensure customers can skip the regular checkout line. (source)

Kroger calls the new features the "store of the future.". The changes will include high-and-low-tech methods of payment. (source)

Erin Rolfes is a Kroger spokeswoman. She says shoppers have been receptive to the new ways of shopping. "We think it’s going to be game-changing. What customers are going to see that’s very different from other stores is that front end where they check out". (source)

This method is one of the latest Kroger changes under testing in Monroe, Ohio, and other Cincinnati locations. (source)

The method got named KroGo carts. Customers can use the trolley to store their groceries while shopping. It also allows them to pay within the cart - skipping the line altogether. (source)

Kroger also has three other ways of checking out goods. Self-checkout, self-checkout with conveyor belts, and cashier aisles. (source)

