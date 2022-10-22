$750 Energy Assistance Payments for South Eastern Idaho

Are you an Idaho resident struggling to pay your energy bills? You have a few weeks left to apply for an assistance program.

Idahoans have a few weeks to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative gives recipients financial support for energy bills this winter. The responsible agency is the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency ( SEICAA ). They begin setting appointments on November 1. So, interested individuals need to apply before that date. (source)

The max benefit authorized is $500 and $750. What if someone needs more help? The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare ( IDHW ) will need to get involved. Not everyone will get the entire $750. The payment goes to the energy company. The amount depends on a person's location, the amount outstanding, and the company. To apply, please know the energy company serving your county. You can check - the local assistance at the Community Action Partnership Association Of Idaho. (source)

Who is eligible?

Two types of heating help are available: seasonal and crisis. (source)

Seasonal heating help criteria: up to $500 (source)

An Idaho resident

One household member must be a US Citizen or a lawful permanent resident

Show proof of identity

Provide proof of heating expense

Households get one benefit payment per program year (October – September annually)

Meet certain income guidelines

Crisis heating help criteria: up to $750 (source)

It has similar requirements as the seasonal help program. The household must also meet one of these rules.

Be at risk of disconnection or had their utility services disconnected

Have a utility bill with a past due balance or owed arrearages

Have less than 48 hours of bulk fuel

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) gives grants to struggling residents. The primary beneficiaries meet the federal poverty level. The fund helps with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and energy-related minor home repairs. ( source )

