The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall.

Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.

About 165 million Americans have received about $931 billion in stimulus payments. This money went out from April 2020 to 2021. The agency also estimates that 9-10 million Americans are yet to receive their money. (source)

Other people will get letters. One will go to people who have outstanding stimulus payments. And the other physical messages will go to tax beneficiaries. These will inform taxpayers about Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The information about tax credits will go to about 9 million mailboxes. (source)

The letters are in English and Spanish to make them accessible to recipients. People will need to file their tax returns to qualify for these sums. Someone can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 taxes for stimulus money. (source)

"The IRS wants to remind potentially eligible people, especially families, that they may qualify for these valuable tax credits. We don't want people to overlook these tax credits, and the letters will remind people of their potential eligibility and steps they can take," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Those who make $73,000 or less can use the IRS’ Free File tool until November 17. Taxpayers who are not required to file can use another option. Eligible low-income Americans can use the GetCTC.org tool. These tools allow people to claim the $3,600 CTC, a third federal stimulus check, and EITC. The portal is free to use and does not need any tax documents. Eligible Americans must use the tool by November 15. After this date, the portal will close. (source)

