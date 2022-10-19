Kroger and Albertsons Store Closures Are Pending

Kroger and Albertsons have plans to sell stores. The brands also want to change the design of hundreds of locations. Critics are against the move. They say the associated expenses will get passed on to customers.

Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons are planning a multi-billion dollar merger. The sale could include store closures and decor updates. The deal is pending approval from officials. Despite the fears of critics, Kroger claims the opposite will occur. (source)

Kroger says the deal could slash prices. This difference would make grocers more affordable than rival Walmart. Critics still have concerns. They believe the potential merger will have the opposite effect. It sparked controversy and calls for regulators to halt the sale. (source)

Concerned experts think the companies will drive up prices. Such a merger would cause them to hold too much of the market share. The bid will go before regulators. Kroger and Andersons plan to sell some stores to make the merger more favorable for approval. (source)

Kroger and Albertsons also made other claims. They say about 375 of their joint stores could turn into separate, stand-alone firms if needed. Both companies are worth about $24.6 billion. (source)

The grocery chains plan to let the savings and new resources trickle down to their customers. But the cuts in cost will vary by market. Rodney McMullen, Kroger's CEO, said: "It is market-by-market in terms of what we feel like we need to invest to be able to get pricing where we feel comfortable." Experts doubt the merger's success because of the market share argument. (source)

