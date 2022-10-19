Walmart Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Walmart stepped into the metaverse. Now, reports claim the company is eyeing further retail innovation. Is Walmart reaching you? The brand is making changes to gain more customers. (source)

Cryptocurrency could become one of the ways customers shop at Walmart. Suresh Kumar said cryptocurrency could affect Walmart. This change could become more necessary as the brand engages in digital spaces. Suresh claimed digital payment formats would make buying easier within the metaverse. And it would make buyers more excited. (source)

“I have talked before about the way in which customers are getting inspired and discovering products. That is changing. Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact. We want to make sure that we make it friction-free for customers to be able to transact. And to be able to buy, and how they are able to derive value out of it."

Photo by Luis Zambrano on Pexels

Walmart has made significant moves to join the metaverse. Brand executives have discussed cryptocurrencies. They have also made other moves to attract younger demographics. These efforts aim to get them excited over a virtual space where they can get to know new products. These digital spots include Walmart Land and Walmart's Universe of Play. (source)

These digital spaces live in Roblox, an online game platform and game creation system. In January 2022, Walmart filed several trademarks for NFTs and crypto. These will later become home goods, electronics, toys, and other products. These virtual items are a fantasy experience for now. But the brand hopes to commercialize them soon. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. It is based on news and opinion reports on Yahoo Finance and CNBC.* Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered money, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a financial advisor or other professional.