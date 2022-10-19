$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed

Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped.

Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. ( source )

The amount for both checks is about $50 to $300. About 66% of the population eligible for state refunds have received these monies. The rest of the population awaiting paper checks will need to be patient. Check paper shortages are causing the delays. ( source )

The distribution was to take eight weeks. That means all the money would get sent out by November 7. The state is still trying to work within this timeline. An estimated 6.2 million Illinoisans await payments. ( source )

Here is a reminder of how much you can expect if you are eligible for a tax rebate. Eligibility for the individual and property tax rebate depends on income. For example, you qualify if you earned less than $250,000 or $500,000 for couples. ( source )

Homeowners can get an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for in 2021, which is about $300. Meanwhile, citizens making below $200,000 per year are eligible for the income tax rebate. This amount is $50 for singles and $100 for married couples. Joint filers with three dependents can get up to $300. ( source )

