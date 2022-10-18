Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves

Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?

The day is coming sooner than you thought. Indeed. Chick-fil-A will offer four popular salad dressings at major supermarkets. The restaurant chain will begin a pilot program to distribute salad dressings. (source)

The initiative starts across Tennessee and Cincinnati, Ohio. What happens if the program is well-received by consumers? Product availability could spread nationwide. (source)

The dressings are available at select Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer supermarkets. The development follows reports that the restaurant is the most popular among teens. The brand led the survey polls by 15%. Fans of Chick-fil-A's dressing flavors who live in other areas will have to wait. The company plans to expand product distribution in Spring 2023. (source)

The four dressings coming to store shelves: (source)

Avocado lime ranch

Garden herb ranch

Creamy salsa

Zesty apple cider vinaigrette

"We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our Bottled Sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets," said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures. (source)

