Walmarts Adds Item To Help Customers Across The U.S

Until recently, it was hard for about 30 million Americans across the U.S. to get one essential item. It meant many went without this product. Or they had to encounter extra costs when buying it. (source)

Millions of Americans can get over-the-counter hearing aids at Walmart. The retailer is the first store to provide this service. Around 30 million Americans with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can have easy item access. It will receive a treatment like store-bought reading glasses. (source)

Hearing aids sold by Walmart are available to customers aged 18 and older. This move is brand-new. It is the first time an exam or fitting is not necessary for shoppers to get hearing aids. They can shop for one and their local Walmart and bring it home. (source)

What is the cost of this item?

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Walmart prices range from $199 to $999 per pair, with top brands like Lexie by Bose and HearX available. Some hearing aid brands include Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities. According to Forbes, the average cost for one hearing aid is around $2,000. (source)

What locations stock the item? Walmart is selling over-the-counter hearing aids online. It is also accessible at Walmart Vision Centers. These centers are in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. But the retailer will soon have it available nationwide. (source)

The brand said this affordable wellness service could help the 150 million customers who pass through their doors each week. “Walmart is excited to offer customers a broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids at a more affordable price, helping to deliver on their goal to be the primary shopping destination for shoppers,” the store said in a statement on its website. (source)

If you appreciate getting the latest news stories and want to give your support, donate here.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article only notes the news; it is not advice in any way. This article should not be considered professional financial, business, wellness, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.