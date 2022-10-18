Californians Face Inconvenience Buying Produce

States are changing their laws. Colorado citizens are also adjusting to a similar ban in their hometowns. California will be the first state to have a veto on another area within this category.

California is the first state to ban plastic produce bags. The legislation goes into effect on January 1, 2025. The effective date is over two years away. But big retailers like supermarkets and grocery stores have begun phasing it out. (source)

Shoppers will have to use recycled paper or compostable bags. Tiny, thin plastic bags are often found next to fruit and vegetables at supermarkets. These separate the items before customers head to the checkout. But the ban extends beyond this section of the grocery store. (source)

The ban is on all plastic bags used for single-packaging grocery items. Other unwrapped items affected include meat, fish, nuts, grains, candy, and bakery goods. Here are excerpts of the research findings used to support the bill. (source)

"The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website. "Several studies have shown that contamination in compost waste streams decreases when consumers have convenient access to compostable bags," it continued. "It flies around landfills and flies out of trucks," Lapis said, according to the Mercury News. "It gets stuck on gears at recycling facilities. And it contaminates compost. It's a problematic product we want to get rid of."

The previous ban on single-use plastic bags in the state caused grocery bag litter to drop by 72% in 12 months. The environmental group hopes this bill will yield similar results. (source)

