Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers Strike

Are you a parent living in the cities of Malden and Haverhill in Massachusetts? Your child will be home with you on October 17 because teachers are on strike. It is unclear how long their absence from the classroom will last.

Canceled classes are happening across two cities in Massachusetts. Contract negotiations occurred over the weekend. But the groups failed to reach an agreement. Thousands of children in Malden and Haverhill are at home awaiting school reopenings. Teachers want better pay and improved working conditions. (source)

"Since they walked away from the table while we were still ready to bargain our membership voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize this strike. If there was no agreement in writing by Sunday evening, the Malden Education Association members are on strike," said Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association.

Scott Wood of the Haverhill School Committee makes a different claim. They say teachers left after the district made a "very generous" offer.

The Haverhill School Committee said negotiations resume on October 17. "The city has offered a financial package of over $20 million in raises. This is an unprecedented amount. We think this is more than fair and in line with what teachers in other districts are being paid." (source)

The teachers want more than a salary increase. They hope for contracts that also include benefits like more reasonable schedules and smaller class sizes. (source)

